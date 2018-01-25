There has always been something refreshingly unusual about Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam; both are overtly honest, and both constantly find themselves having awkward exchanges with fellow celebrities. Noel opens about his recently bumping into Noel Edmonds while he was out with his wife at a restaurant.

Unless you avoid TV and radio like the plague, it's unlikely you'll ever find yourself getting mixed up between Noel Gallagher of Oasis fame and Noel Edmonds from 'Deal or No Deal', but that didn't stop the latter making a joke about their namesakes when they found themselves sat across from each other while out for lunch.

'I went for lunch last week and in the seat next to me was Noel Edmonds', he told The Star. 'I've never met him and my missus was going, 'No way, that's Noel Edmonds'. And he said to me, 'It's great to finally meet you after all these years because of all the jokes and that'.'

Naturally, Gallagher played it dumb. 'I went, 'What jokes? What are you talking about?'' He continued. 'And he goes, 'Because we're both called Noel'. And I went, 'What jokes are you talking about? Are people taking the mickey out of me to you?''

Perhaps Edmonds was unsure how seriously to take the rocker's comments because their conversation didn't go on for too much longer. 'He went, 'Well, you know'. And then there was an awkward silence and I was like, 'Whatever, enjoy your sea bass',' Gallagher said.

'What jokes?! It wasn't me dressed as Mr Blobby all those years. I don't know what he was on about.'

Liam Gallagher has a similar habit of confusing superstars. He met Paul McCartney at the Royal Albert Hall and ended up leaving him rather bemused after the latter offered Liam a drink.

'He goes, 'Do you like margaritas?' I said, 'Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don't eat at this time of night'', Liam told NME. 'He said, 'They're f**kin' drinks, you stupid p***k'. I thought he was offering me a pizza.'