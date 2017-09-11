The Manchester Arena was officially re-opened over the weekend, and with it came a very special performance from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. It was a sold-out event that sent Noel and his fans on an emotional rollercoaster as they remembered the lives lost only months ago.

One of the city's biggest music venues opened on Saturday (September 9th 2017) for the first time since it was the target of a suicide bomb attack back in May. The incident certainly hasn't left people afraid to visit the site, however, and Noel Gallagher's 'welcome back' set was a complete success.

'If anyone doubts it - and some people do - that Manchester is the greatest city in England, I was sat at home watching Sky News, watching the minute's silence after what happened here, and one girl broke the silence', he told the crowd, revealing that she had started singing the 1996 Oasis number one 'Don't Look Back in Anger' - a song about moving on, looking toward the future and forgiveness.

Indeed, the song reduced the former bandmember to tears when he proceeded to perform it for the crowd, confessing that it was something of an 'anthem for defiance'. 'Every time you sing, we win', he said. 'So sing like you've never sang before.'

Noel also belted out classics the likes of 'Half the World Away', 'Wonderwall', 'Little By Little' and 'Champagne Supernova', as well as High Flying Birds tracks 'Everybody's on the Run', 'Lock All the Doors' and 'AKA... What A Life!'.

Other performers at the concert, the proceeds for which are being donated towards funding for a memorial for the people who died during the bombing, were Pixie Lott, Rick Astley, Nadine Coyle, Bugzy Malone, Blossoms and The Courteeners, as well as poet Tony Walsh (aka Longfella) and comedian Peter Kay.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham paid tribute to the 22 adults and children who died, the youngest being 8-year-old Saffie Roussos.