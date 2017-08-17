Noel Gallagher is to headline a benefit gig marking the re-opening of Manchester Arena next month, the venue which was devastated by a terrorist attack back in May.

50 year old Gallagher and his backing band the High Flying Birds will re-open the Arena on Saturday, September 9th after refurbishment work was carried out. Other big stars in the shape of Courteeners, Blossoms and Pixie Lott will be a part of a stellar bill titled We Are Manchester, which will raise funds for the same memorial fund as the benefit gig back on June 4th.

It will be the first gig at the Manchester Arena since the atrocity that occurred back on May 22nd, when a terrorist detonated a suicide vest in the foyer of the venue as fans left Ariana Grande’s concert, killing 22 and injuring scores more.

“We Are Manchester Saturday, September 9, Manchester Arena will re-open with a special benefit concert to honour those affected by May’s atrocities,” the former Oasis songwriter tweeted on Wednesday (August 16th) announcing the gig. “All profits from the concert will raise money for the Manchester Memorial Fund; overseen by the Lord Mayor of Manchester, which will go towards establishing a memorial.”

Manchester-born rapper Bugzy Malone has also been confirmed on the bill for the benefit gig, and said in reaction: “I can’t wait to perform at Manchester Arena, it’s for a great cause and the line-up definitely highlights the talent Manchester has to offer.”

Noel was previously slammed by his younger brother Liam for skipping out on performing at the initial One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford cricket ground back in June.

“It lacked sympathy. We have family and friends in Manchester and my mam’s still there, and it would have been nice to do it for his people. End of,” Liam argued.

However, it soon emerged that Noel had done the classy thing and stayed quiet while donating the resulting royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ – Oasis’ anthem which had been adopted by the city as a hymn of defiance in the days after the attack – to the benefit fund.

Tickets for the benefit gig went on sale on Thursday (August 17th) at 9am.

