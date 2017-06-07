Amid a barrage of abuse from his younger brother Liam having not showed up to the recent One Love Manchester charity concert, Noel Gallagher has quietly done the classy thing by quietly donating royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the benefit fund.

The 50 year old guitarist and singer has reportedly been diverting the royalties from the 1996 Oasis hit since Manchester locals began using the song as an anthem of unity in the aftermath of the suicide bombing that struck Ariana Grande’s concert at MEN Arena just over a fortnight ago.

A couple of days after the atrocity back on May 22nd, video footage taken at the vigils that took place in Manchester showed spontaneous renditions of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ being sung by attendees.

At the huge One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (June 4th), Coldplay’s Chris Martin also sang the song with Ariana Grande herself.

Currently on holiday with his wife Sara MacDonald, Noel had been the subject of some criticism from fans, after Liam showed up to perform at the benefit gig without him, with Liam himself branding his older brother a “sad f***” on social media.

However, since then, Radio X host Gordon Smart has spoken out in Noel’s defence, claiming that the criticism was unfair and that the songwriter, who sings on the song rather than Liam, has donated his share of the royalties to the fund to help the victims’ families.

“I've seen some unpleasant headlines about Noel and why he never played the gig in Manchester at the weekend,” Smart said earlier this week.

“It's only right to point out, and I don't think this is public knowledge because I'm sure he would never mention it, but I found out today that as soon as 'Don't Look Back in Anger' started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went back to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned. It seems wrong to me that Noel's getting a hard time for a reunion he was never part of… Loads of amazing musicians from Manchester couldn't play the gig, but none of them have been dug out. All that has come from that night is good will from most people.”

