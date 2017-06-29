Is there trouble in Channel 4 Bake Off paradise? The family favourite former BBC show broke many fans' hearts when it made the leap across to C4 and dropped judge Mary Berry and presenting duo Mel and Sue off in the process.

Is Paul Hollywood's new Bake Off line-up working out?

Now, with a shiny, new line-up and a pricey baking tent it seems not all is not 100 per cent well in the new Bake Off home.

The Sun has reported tensions are running high between the only original Bake Off member, Paul Hollywood, new judge Prue Leith and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

A show insider told the paper Prue, 77, who has moved from BBC’s Great British Menu, is not Paul’s biggest fan.

The insider said: "The feeling backstage has totally changed with the new line-up.

"Prue has told staff she can’t stand Paul. Mary put up with him but Prue is much feistier."

Elsewhere, Mighty Boosh creator Fielding, 44 - who was a controversial choice for host - allegedly does not want to taste any of the contestants’ cakes for fear of putting on weight while Toksvig, 59 - who also presents BBC’s QI - is believed to spend "most of the time knitting alone".

The Sun's source added: "Paul, Prue, Sandi and Noel sit in their personal spaces backstage and don’t talk to each other. And, worst of all, Sandi does not seem to have any interest in the contestants off screen like Mel and Sue used to."

However, the in-house fighting has been dismissed and a Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "The Great British Bake Off team get on brilliantly and together have all the ingredients for a show-stopping series."

The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 in the autumn.