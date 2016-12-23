Nine Inch Nails have unveiled a video for their new single 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)' taken from their EP 'Not the Actual Events' which was released this week. It's the fifth and final track, and is noticeably different from the other four songs.

The EP became available yesterday (December 22nd 2016) with the lead single released alongside a video (of sorts) of a screen crackling with static. It sits rather unusually against tracks 'Branches/Bones', 'Dear World', 'She's Gone Away' and 'The Idea of You' on the collection, finishing the the EP on a rockier edge.

'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)' is a rock infused, almost punk, offering with slowed down vocals and much heavier guitar than on the other tracks. It's a more experimental output, which suits the official new line-up of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross down to a tee.

This is a partnership that has been developing since their first teamed up on 2005's 'With Teeth'. Ross has acted as a producer on every album since, and collaborated with Reznor on a number of film scores including 'The Social Network', 'Gone Girl' and 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'.

While the pair of them are not new to writing experimental music, 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)' takes a very different direction to any other Nine Inch Nails project though maintains that warped industrial sound they are so famous for.

'Not the Actual Events' EP follows Nine Inch Nails' last release of new material, the 2013 album 'Hesitation Marks'. Additional musicians on the new release include How to Destroy Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig, drummer Dave Grohl and Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

'It's an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make', Reznor said about the EP. 'It's an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.'