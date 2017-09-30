When 'Game Of Thrones' makes its return for its eighth season, fans are aware that they'll be watching the final six episodes of the entire series. There may be a collection of spin-offs in early development at HBO, but when it comes to telling this original story - based on the incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' by George R. R. Martin - there are just a few hours to go before its definitive end.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau isn't sure he believes the latest 'Game of Thrones' rumour

In the years gone by, 'Game of Thrones' has become one of the world's most popular and successful shows, meaning that it's also become a perfect target for hackers looking to exploit the wealth of those who distribute the series. Just last season, scripts from episodes were leaked, as well as full episodes in advance of their official broadcast, with demands being made to HBO.

Rumours came earlier this month that the network would be tackling the hackers with GoT's final season by filming multiple endings for the series, but now Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the show, seems to have shot that rumour down.

When speaking to Marie Claire about the HBO fantasy series, the actor was asked about the rumour, to which he replied: "Do you think that’s true? It seems really stupid to me. I mean if it’s true I don’t believe it, but I don’t know, maybe. I mean, I haven’t read the script, so unless they will show several endings that could be a twist, they’re not going to waste that money. They know how expensive it is to shoot. You’re not going to waste $100,000 a day to shoot something you’re not going to use. It’s not going to happen."

It is true that HBO are going all out on GoT's final season. It may only be six episodes long, but it's going to be the most expensive season of all time, with costs per episode totalling over $15 million. Bringing more endings to the series would only send that amount upwards for the network.

Then again, with Coster-Waldau's admission he hasn't yet read any scripts for the series finale, it's entirely possible that HBO and GoT writers have a surprise up their sleeves for everybody involved. Filming multiple endings may be costly, but it might be the perfect price to pay to ensure hackers and spoilers don't get their way in ruining one of the biggest shows of our time.

'Game Of Thrones' is expected to air at some point in 2018 or 2019.