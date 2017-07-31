There's drama for 'Game Of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as it's revealed that he is suing his former manager for fraud over 'sham' documents suggesting that he owes her thousands in commissions from after their professional relationship ended. He denies he owes her anything.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at 'Game Of Thrones' season 7 premiere

Nikolaj, who plays Jaime Lannister in the HBO hit 'Game of Thrones', is taking his ex-manager Jill Littman to court over fraudulent documents that suggested he would be forced to carry on paying commission to her even if they stopped working together.

The original contract was an oral agreement that the actor would pay 10 per cent of his earnings to Littman while she represented him under Impression Entertainment. He stopped paying her after he fired her, but now she's claiming that written contracts from 2011 and 2014 show that he would continuing paying her even after they went their separate ways.

'Indeed, the only real factual dispute in this case is the timing of the Defendants' dishonesty', his attorney Michael Plonsker said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. 'In either case, Coster-Waldau is entitled to a declaration that the Sham Documents are not and have never been binding contracts, as well as compensatory and punitive damages for Defendants' disloyal and fraudulent conduct.'

Meanwhile, an attorney for Impression Entertainment are saying that emails from Nikolaj reveal that he acknowledged an intention to continue paying commission until the end of his 'Game of Thrones' career.

'[He] acknowledged his obligation to pay commissions to Impression on his earnings from Game of Thrones 'till it ends' and that Littman's work for him was 'absolutely stellar', said Howard King. 'Chutzpah equals enjoying 8 years of superb management, signing written contracts promising to pay commissions for Game of Thrones in 2011 and 2014, terminating Impression by email in 2015 with profuse thanks for a career and promising payment of GOT commissions, then deciding in 2017 that it was all a dream and he doesn't owe any commissions.'