'Game of Thrones' is without a doubt one of the most successful television shows of all time, but it hasn't been without its controversy. Throughout the years, several leaks from the series have found their way into the media via a number of different means, and now showrunners and writers are doing their all to stop the final six episodes of the fantasy show from being ruined.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has opened up about filming the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

Though there are just a few hours of action left, there are plenty of storylines to be wrapped up. We've seen the Night King and his army of White Walkers finally break through The Wall, with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and some temporary allies gearing up for battle. Having already seen their power and with Daenerys losing one of her dragons to the Night King, they know they'll probably have a lot more to sacrifice on the battlefield when their war against the dead comes to a head.

When that comes to an end, we'll then find out just who will be sat on the Iron Throne and rule over the Seven Kingdoms, if indeed there is anything left to rule over!

Filming for the final season is now underway, and Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has opened up about the secrecy surrounding the plot.

Speaking with Elite Daily at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor teased: "They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene — and we only have it digitally — and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like 'Mission: Impossible'. 'This will self-destruct.'"

It's unsurprising that those working on the show are having to go to such extreme lengths to stop their final storylines from reaching the public before they air on the small screen. Hopefully, everything to come will be left as a surprise, and the world will get to experience the finale together.

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to premiere in 2019 on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.