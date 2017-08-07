'Game of Thrones' this week delivered one of its most intense and exciting action scenes, as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) rode her dragon Drogon into battle alongside her Dothraki army, taking on the Lannister's forces in a sequence directed by Matt Shakman.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau returned to 'Game of Thrones' season 7 as Jaime Lannister

The scenes broke industry records by having 73 "fire burns" and 20 people set on fire simultaneously, something that has never been done by a single television production or even a single movie in the past. It's fair to say that this was stellar stuff.

Whilst Drogon was injured in the battle by a huge crossbow, he wasn't harmed enough to stop him from protecting the Mother of Dragons as she did her best to pull the arrow from his side. As Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) charged at her, intent on bringing her down and ending the war early, Drogon turned his head, intent on burning the Lannister to a crisp, with his brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) looking on and calling his sibling a "f***ing idiot". We imagine he'll be very thankful for Bronn (Jerome Flynn), who jumped to his aid just a split second before fire was spewed from Drogon's mouth, but with just one hand and his body slowly sinking into the river, things aren't looking good.

"Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, 'If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary," Coster-Waldau explained in a chat with Entertainment Weekly. "It's not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can't imagine."

Despite Daenerys clearly being one of the heroes of this story, the actor still feels a little sorry for the soldiers who were killed fighting for the Lannister side.

"It's a terrifying thing when this monster flamethrower comes along and incinerates thousands and thousands of men who are just doing their job," he joked. Thank goodness that dragons are just a thing of myth...

'Game of Thrones' season 7 continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.