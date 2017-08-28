If you've not yet seen the season 7 finale for 'Game Of Thrones', we recommend coming back to read this one once you have! For those who have seen it, or for those who do not care about reading spoilers however, we've got some brilliant gossip straight from Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on his actions and those of his sibling Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the 80-minute episode.

Jaime Lannister once held unfaltering loyalty to his sister Cersei

With everything that went on in the episode, and that jaw-dropping final scene that saw the Night's King finally break down the wall that separated his army of the dead from Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms, it's hard to remember absolutely everything that went on throughout the finale. One of the standout moments came however when Jaime and Cersei rattled off a frosty exchange, and the former finally broke away from the latter, leaving the Queen to sit on her Iron Throne all alone as he promised to fight the army of the dead alongside her enemies.

Cersei had earlier in the episode told both Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington) that she would march her armies north to fight the Night's King and his reanimated corpses with them, but back in the comfy confines of King's Landing, she told her brother Jaime it had all been a ruse. She would instead let them fight amongst themselves and do her best to eradicate the land of any enemies that remained when the Great War was over, in a bid to keep the Iron Throne for herself and her unborn child.

Speaking with IndieWire about Jaime's decision to leave his sister Cersei in King's Landing and go north to fight in the Great War, Coster-Waldau explained of his character's disgust of his sibling and lover: "She has so little interest or regard for the rest of humanity. It’s all about just her power... He is truly disgusted by the way she acts. At this point, the threat is clearly real. He believes what he sees, he believes his brother, he believes Jon Snow, he believes Daenerys when she says there’s an army of 100,000 marching. That is so much bigger than anything they’ve ever faced... I think that at this point, even the fact that she’s pregnant, there are bigger things at stake because it’s true what he says,’“No matter what, if the dead wins, there will be no child.’ There is no choice."

Exactly how Jaime's decision to work with his enemies plays out for him in the end remains to be seen, but this isn't a move that nobody saw coming. Though he isn't without his many flaws, Jaime has throughout the seven seasons of 'GoT' we've seen become a better person in many ways. Now he'll be able to prove his bravery on the battlefield once more; let's just hope it doesn't end in his death...

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK at some point in 2018 or 2019.