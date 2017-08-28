The show's massive season 7 finale was widely-renowned as one of the series' best ever episodes.
If you've not yet seen the season 7 finale for 'Game Of Thrones', we recommend coming back to read this one once you have! For those who have seen it, or for those who do not care about reading spoilers however, we've got some brilliant gossip straight from Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on his actions and those of his sibling Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the 80-minute episode.
Jaime Lannister once held unfaltering loyalty to his sister Cersei
With everything that went on in the episode, and that jaw-dropping final scene that saw the Night's King finally break down the wall that separated his army of the dead from Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms, it's hard to remember absolutely everything that went on throughout the finale. One of the standout moments came however when Jaime and Cersei rattled off a frosty exchange, and the former finally broke away from the latter, leaving the Queen to sit on her Iron Throne all alone as he promised to fight the army of the dead alongside her enemies.
Cersei had earlier in the episode told both Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington) that she would march her armies north to fight the Night's King and his reanimated corpses with them, but back in the comfy confines of King's Landing, she told her brother Jaime it had all been a ruse. She would instead let them fight amongst themselves and do her best to eradicate the land of any enemies that remained when the Great War was over, in a bid to keep the Iron Throne for herself and her unborn child.
Speaking with IndieWire about Jaime's decision to leave his sister Cersei in King's Landing and go north to fight in the Great War, Coster-Waldau explained of his character's disgust of his sibling and lover: "She has so little interest or regard for the rest of humanity. It’s all about just her power... He is truly disgusted by the way she acts. At this point, the threat is clearly real. He believes what he sees, he believes his brother, he believes Jon Snow, he believes Daenerys when she says there’s an army of 100,000 marching. That is so much bigger than anything they’ve ever faced... I think that at this point, even the fact that she’s pregnant, there are bigger things at stake because it’s true what he says,’“No matter what, if the dead wins, there will be no child.’ There is no choice."
Exactly how Jaime's decision to work with his enemies plays out for him in the end remains to be seen, but this isn't a move that nobody saw coming. Though he isn't without his many flaws, Jaime has throughout the seven seasons of 'GoT' we've seen become a better person in many ways. Now he'll be able to prove his bravery on the battlefield once more; let's just hope it doesn't end in his death...
More: Sophie Turner On How She Beat A Better Actress For 'Game Of Thrones' Role
'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK at some point in 2018 or 2019.
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
From Denmark, this morally complex drama is urgent and provocative even if the story is...
Too prickly for mainstream crowds and rather emotionally sentimental for arthouse fans, this drama may...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
With elements lifted from virtually every sci-fi classic in film history, this post-apocalyptic adventure feels...
Expanded from a sharp 3-minute short, this horror mystery is packed with clever jolts and...
Jack Harper is a drone repairman stationed near earth with his teammate Victoria after mankind...
Commander Jack Harper is part of a military operation to remove important resources from Earth...
Victoria and Lilly are two young sisters that were found in a filthy, dilapidated old...
Plaintive and perhaps too slow-moving for mainstream audiences, this finely made Western cycles through a...
Based on Jo Nesbo's bestselling novel, this freewheeling action-thriller is hugely entertaining because, besides being...
Butch Cassidy is infamous for being a bank and train robber and the leader of...