'Game of Thrones' is without a doubt one of the best shows on television, with millions of viewers from across the globe tuning in each week a new episode airs to see just how the developing plot in the Seven Kingdoms is progressing. Despite a slew of leaks that have seen episodes drop earlier than expected via illegal means, the show's penultimate season saw 'GoT' break its own ratings record, and we expect that will only continue when season 8 makes its debut.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Cersei Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' season 6

Those behind the show and the big bosses at American network HBO look to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to the series' final season, with extreme measures now being put in place and the cast of the show not even being given scripts in any form for the last six episodes.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the show explained how the actors will now be given the lines as they're on the set, in a move that will likely test their acting ability like never before.

Speaking in a new interview with Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, the actor spoke about the security surrounding 'GoT' scripts (via Fansided): "The first season we got the scripts like you should get them and then you could sit and do notes and stuff. And then after a couple of years, they got paranoid because there was some leaks so we had to get them only digital, on a PDF file."

He added of extreme measures coming to the cast of the series: "And then the hack happened, so now we’re not even going to get the script. Now we are going to do a scene, we will be told what’s going to happen and then we roll. We’re all going to have earpieces for the scene and then someone’s going to tell you the line and then you’re going to do the line."

It's going to be very interesting to see how this change will affect everybody working on 'Game of Thrones'. Not being able to learn dialogue must be an actor's worst nightmare, so there could be extended filming times coming to everybody on set. Coupling that with the makeup team now having to cover up everybody's earpieces, along with inevitable technical glitches with all of that, and chaos could fall upon the 'GoT' set.

If there's anybody who can get this job done however, it's the team working on this hit series. We can't wait to see how it all turns out

'Game of Thrones' season 8 will film until summer 2018, with the six final episodes of the series set to debut at some point towards the end of 2018 or in 2019.