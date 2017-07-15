It doesn't look like the rumoured romance between 'Game of Thrones' characters Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is going to happen any time soon, despite the love from fans for the two characters.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau returns to 'Game of Thrones' as Jaime Lannister

With just two seasons to go, that will total 13 episodes rather than the once-expected 20, there's still a lot of story to be told in the Seven Kingdoms and beyond, as the Night King readies his White Walker army to attack beyond the Wall and take over all that lies there. With just Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and a handful of his companions fully aware of the threat facing the living, the challenge is going to be the toughest Snow has faced to-date.

Away from all of that drama however, fans thought romance could be blossoming between Jaime and Brienne. Though Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) has made his affections for the female warrior clear for some time now, she doesn't seem to be interested in engaging with him just yet. Many think that's because she holds a flame for Jaime; a man who once repulsed her, but somebody she seems to now respect in some form.

Unfortunately for those who are behind a Jaime/Brienne romance, it doesn't seem to be something that Coster-Waldau thinks will happen.

Jaime and Cersei Lannister are embroiled in a dangerous and volatile romance

"I think they have this real affection for each other, and respect, and most importantly, they have real trust," the actor explained whilst talking on Variety's podcast, Remote Controlled. "[But] do they have romantic feelings for each other? I don’t think he’s really capable of [that]. Unless he’s able to completely leave Cersei, I don’t [think] that’s gonna happen. I think he’s a very monogamous man. He’s faithful."

The idea of Jaime forever remaining loyal to Cersei is one that will likely frustrate the viewers. She has for some time now shown to be a volatile and chaotic leader, literally blasting her way to the Iron Throne and becoming a figure of madness following the deaths of all three of her children.

On the other end, hoping Jaime would one day end up with Brienne may be a little selfish on the viewers part. He's a man who pushed a child from a window, almost murdering him, and who forced himself sexually upon his sister while she was grieving next to the corpse of her child. Not somebody you'd want to introduce to the parents!

Whatever the case may be, it's clear that the stories intertwined in the world of 'Thrones' are only going to get messier as time rolls on. With such a small wait now until the seventh season premiere, the twists and turns are quite literally right around the corner.

'Game of Thrones' season 7 debuts on HBO in the US on July 16 and is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on July 17.