The actor thinks Jaime is going to remain faithful in love to his sister, Cersei.
It doesn't look like the rumoured romance between 'Game of Thrones' characters Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is going to happen any time soon, despite the love from fans for the two characters.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau returns to 'Game of Thrones' as Jaime Lannister
With just two seasons to go, that will total 13 episodes rather than the once-expected 20, there's still a lot of story to be told in the Seven Kingdoms and beyond, as the Night King readies his White Walker army to attack beyond the Wall and take over all that lies there. With just Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and a handful of his companions fully aware of the threat facing the living, the challenge is going to be the toughest Snow has faced to-date.
Away from all of that drama however, fans thought romance could be blossoming between Jaime and Brienne. Though Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) has made his affections for the female warrior clear for some time now, she doesn't seem to be interested in engaging with him just yet. Many think that's because she holds a flame for Jaime; a man who once repulsed her, but somebody she seems to now respect in some form.
Unfortunately for those who are behind a Jaime/Brienne romance, it doesn't seem to be something that Coster-Waldau thinks will happen.
Jaime and Cersei Lannister are embroiled in a dangerous and volatile romance
"I think they have this real affection for each other, and respect, and most importantly, they have real trust," the actor explained whilst talking on Variety's podcast, Remote Controlled. "[But] do they have romantic feelings for each other? I don’t think he’s really capable of [that]. Unless he’s able to completely leave Cersei, I don’t [think] that’s gonna happen. I think he’s a very monogamous man. He’s faithful."
The idea of Jaime forever remaining loyal to Cersei is one that will likely frustrate the viewers. She has for some time now shown to be a volatile and chaotic leader, literally blasting her way to the Iron Throne and becoming a figure of madness following the deaths of all three of her children.
On the other end, hoping Jaime would one day end up with Brienne may be a little selfish on the viewers part. He's a man who pushed a child from a window, almost murdering him, and who forced himself sexually upon his sister while she was grieving next to the corpse of her child. Not somebody you'd want to introduce to the parents!
Whatever the case may be, it's clear that the stories intertwined in the world of 'Thrones' are only going to get messier as time rolls on. With such a small wait now until the seventh season premiere, the twists and turns are quite literally right around the corner.
More: Critics Won't Get 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Episodes Early
'Game of Thrones' season 7 debuts on HBO in the US on July 16 and is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on July 17.
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
From Denmark, this morally complex drama is urgent and provocative even if the story is...
Too prickly for mainstream crowds and rather emotionally sentimental for arthouse fans, this drama may...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
With elements lifted from virtually every sci-fi classic in film history, this post-apocalyptic adventure feels...
Expanded from a sharp 3-minute short, this horror mystery is packed with clever jolts and...
Jack Harper is a drone repairman stationed near earth with his teammate Victoria after mankind...
Commander Jack Harper is part of a military operation to remove important resources from Earth...
Victoria and Lilly are two young sisters that were found in a filthy, dilapidated old...
Plaintive and perhaps too slow-moving for mainstream audiences, this finely made Western cycles through a...
Based on Jo Nesbo's bestselling novel, this freewheeling action-thriller is hugely entertaining because, besides being...