Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev want you to know that there’s no bad blood between them.

The two women have been pitted against each other in the press for years, pretty much ever since Reed starting dating Dobrev’s ex, and her ‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star, Ian Somerhalder. But on Tuesday Reed posted a photo of herself, Dobrev and Somerhalder together on Instagram, along with a powerful message to young women.

A photo posted by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:51am PST

”For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumours with silence was the best way,” Reed captioned the photo. “I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose.”

Reed added that devoted young fans of herself and Dobrev were being taken advantage of, because they were being fed an untrue narrative of what female relationships should look like, with the press’ promotion of girl-on-girl hate.

“So here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women,” she continued. “Because at the end of the day, that’s what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women.”

The actress concluded her post: “Let’s shift what we put into the universe starting now, & hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other & view ourselves.”

Reed’s husband Ian Somerhalder also shared his own message of support for the two women, posting the same pic of the trio on Instagram and writing: “After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans.

“They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Only love here- always has been always will be.” Reed and Somerhalder married in 2015, two years after his break-up with Dobrev.

Dobrev left ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in 2015, after six seasons on the show. However it was announced in January that she will return as Elena for the show’s series finale in March.