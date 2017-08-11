We're thrilled to hear that Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder finally welcomed their first child into the world more than two weeks ago - and the name they chose is absolutely beautiful. The couple announced that they were expecting back in May when she was around six months pregnant.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder at the Environmental Media Awards

The 'Sleepy Hollow' actress gave birth to a daughter on July 25th 2017 and she and her 'Vampire Diaries' star husband have decided to name her Bodhi Soleli; the former being a Sanskrit name meaning 'enlightenment' or 'awakening' and the latter being a slight anagram of 'soleil' meaning sun.

The parents announced Nikki's pregnancy in May this year. At the time, Nikki took to Instagram to share a wonderful picture of her husband kissing her baby moment with the sweetest message alongside it.

'I know you, but only because I feel you', she wrote. 'How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together.'

Ian shared the same picture with the following message: 'In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast... because that's what they do, they grow so fast.'

More: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed confirm their pregnancy

Ian and Nikki have been dating since 2014, and married in April 2015 in Malibu. Ian is previously known to have dated his 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Nina Dobrev, while Nikki also used to be married to former 'American Idol' contestant Paul McDonald.