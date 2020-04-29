Nikki Bella wants to see her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev start a modelling career.

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional has been struggling to find something he wants to do following his departure from the NBC celebrity dancing competition, but his fiancée Nikki would love to see him ''kill it in the fashion industry'' by moving into modelling.

Speaking in a confessional during a preview clip for Thursday's (30.04.20) upcoming episode of 'Total Bellas', Nikki said: ''I'm the type of person like, strike when the iron's hot! Like, people want to know what you're up to next. And Artem waits for the right moment, but go get the moment, that's what I'm about.''

And when talking to Artem, she then added: ''Ooh, I think you'd kill it in the fashion industry. You could be a model, you've got good genes. Your dad's hot and he's like 65!''

But Artem, 37, didn't take Nikki's career advice well, as he claimed she made him feel as though he has ''no goals''.

He told her: ''So, now you want me to get tattoos, look like Brad Pitt, become a model - who do you think I am? God, this was a great walk and then it turned into like, 'Artem has no goals, no job and everything.' Is it supposed to make me feel good? Or it's supposed to make me feel s***ty?''

Nikki, 36, then reminded her fiancé - with whom she is expecting her first child - he's already enjoyed an ''incredible career''.

The retired professional wrestler said: ''Hey! You've had an incredible career, Mr. Artem. Everything comes to an end, I don't get to fight in the ring anymore.''

And in another confessional, Nikki insisted she's determined to find Artem a new career he can be passionate about.

She said: ''I really want him to find something that he had with 'Dancing With the Stars'. I want him to have that security and I just don't want him to be jobless forever.''