Nikki Bella's pregnancy is making it hard to walk.

The 'Total Bellas' star - who is expecting her first child with her dancer fiance Artem Chigvintsev - admits she is finding it difficult to move around because her feet are so swollen.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared: ''I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life. But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously revealed she is struggling to sleep during her pregnancy.

In one video clip, Nikki explained: ''Hey, you guys, so I'm trying to get sleep tonight. For the past three nights, I've barely slept ... I'm training myself to sleep on my side because I'm about to be 19 weeks and I'm a back sleeper. It's been so tough.''

In February, Nikki revealed via Instagram that she had an IV treatment on the advice of her doctor after feeling ''run down'' during her pregnancy.

At the time, she explained: ''Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and your pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot. But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that.''

Nikki's sister Brie Bella is also pregnant, with the twins due just days apart from one another. It will be Brie's second child, a sibling for her two-year-old daughter Birdie.