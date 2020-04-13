Nikki Bella says being in quarantine has led to the return of her ''wild eyebrows''.

The 36-year-old star - who is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Artem Chigvintsev - has discussed the side effects of pregnancy in a new Instagram post.

Nikki - who is currently in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Time for that no filter post. Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday.''

Nikki also heaped praise on her fiance, describing Artem as an ''amazing chef''.

Her post continued: ''Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on. Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiance! Who's trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like. Can't wait for my Laser Away appointments after breast feeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (sic)''

Nikki also revealed how her growing baby bump has brought her ''a lot of neck pain back''.

She explained: ''Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can't wait to get a facial again! Dreaming of that Sothys spa in Paris (dream big right lol) But goodness it's pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. (sic)''