Nikki Bella cried when Artem Chigvintsev had to miss an ultrasound appointment.

The retired WWE superstar has opened up about the difficulties of being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, and how her fiance hasn't been able to go with her to hospital.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''This isn't what I imagined my first pregnancy to be...

''I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself.

''I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine.'''

The 36-year-old star and her twin sister Brie - who already has two-year-old daughter Birdie with WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan - are both currently pregnant and they due to give birth within a couple of weeks of each other.

For Brie, ''being pregnant and having a toddler'' has created its own set of challenges.

She admitted: ''This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie.''

Meanwhile, Daniel - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - was quarantined last month as a precaution following filming in Florida for WWE's 'SmackDown'.

Brie explained she didn't know her husband wasn't allowed home until he'd been tested for the respiratory illness.

She added: ''When Bryan came home, he got a hotel and he actually was having some breathing issues.

''So he had a test done but he tested negative for the virus. And then I was like, 'Alright, now you're allowed to come home.'''

Nikki also recently joked that both sisters will be going back into a type of ''quarantine'', as new mothers tend to isolate themselves with their family anyway.

She said: ''When the baby comes, you kind of go on quarantine anyway for two months, it feels like.

''It kind of feels like when you first have a baby, and then all of a sudden our babies are going to come July when people probably end up being able to be out in about July, August, and we're going to be back in quarantine.''