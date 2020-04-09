Nikki Bella was ''bummed out'' when she had to cancel her baby shower because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikki Bella has had to cancel her baby shower because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Bella Twins' star - who is expecting her first child with her partner Artem Chigvintsev - has admitted she was ''bummed out'' when she had to cancel the celebration due to being in lockdown.
She said: ''I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower. Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we're going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer. Hopefully maybe I do get right before, but it's been hard not getting all those first things.''
And the 36-year-old star - whose twin Brie Bella is also expecting a baby, her second - just feels blessed that her baby is well.
She added: ''My baby and I are healthy. I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined.''
And the former professional wrestler has joked she'll be going back into a type of ''quarantine'' after everyone gets released from lockdown as new mothers tend to isolate themselves with their family anyway.
She told People magazine: ''When the baby comes, you kind of go on quarantine anyway for two months, it feels like. It kind of feels like when you first have a baby, and then all of a sudden our babies are going to come July when people probably end up being able to be out in about July, August, and we're going to be back in quarantine.''
