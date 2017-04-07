Nikka Costa is returning with her first full album in nearly 10 years this summer: 'Nikka & Strings, Underneath And In Between'. The album features an absorbing cover of Sinead O'Connor's classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U', for which a video is also now available.

Nikka Costa to drop her new album this summer

'Nikka & Strings, Underneath And In Between' is the American singer-songwriter's first new material since her 2011 EP 'Pro Whoa', and her first full-length record since 2008's 'Pebble to a Pearl'. It was recorded in full in LA in just one day and produced by Justin Stanley (Eric Clapton, Prince) and Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie).

'I'm really excited to have recorded the new album with a rhythm section and a string quartet!' She said in a statement. 'I have some songs I've always wanted to record with this line up and make into a very special album featuring this music I love. I grew up surrounded by orchestras and its music that is close to my heart. The new album features some standards, some unexpected covers and some of my own new material written especially for this project! I'm so excited!'

One of those covers is Sinead O'Connor's 1990 number hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U', which was originally written by Prince. The black and white music video features Nikka singing along to her funk-soul version of the famous song, alongside her orchestra.

Nikka has been singing since she was a child, releasing her very first self-titled album in 1981 when she was just 9-years-old. She is best known for her 2001 album 'Everybody Got Their Something', however, which included the single 'Like A Feather'. The title track went on to feature in the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie 'All About Steve', while another song from the record 'Push & Pull' was on the 2001 Johnny Depp film 'Blow'.

'Nikka & Strings, Underneath And In Between' is set to be released on June 2nd 2017.