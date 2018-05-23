Super girl group - the Pussycat Dolls - are suing the parent company of the Daily Mail over an article published which claims the group was used as a ‘prostitution ring’ - citing quotes from a former member. Kaya Jones claimed some members of the band - which were made up of many different women including solo artist and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger - were ‘passed around’ for sex and by music industry executives.

The lawsuit, filed by the band’s manager, Robin Antin, as well as under the Pussycat Dolls Inc. brand name, cites defamation as a result of the article, which was published in the Daily Mail in October 2017.

The suit describes the article as "intentional, reckless and malicious... false and defamatory statements made by a disgruntled, unreliable and biased person looking for her 15 minutes of fame, Kaya Jones, when the defendants knew through their direct prior dealings with plaintiffs, or should have known, with even the most basic check, that Ms Jones was unreliable and her story obviously false".

Jones joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003 as the group was on the cusp of becoming a bona-fide pop ensemble with Scherzinger at the helm.

Jones recorded backing vocals for the group’s debut album - PCD - but left in 2004 before the release of their breakthrough single, Don’t Cha.

The Mail article published tweets by Jones that made the accusations and also quoted an interview Jones gave to the website InfoWars that contained further accusations.

The group went on to score other big hits in Buttons, Jai Ho and Stickwitu across two studio albums - including Doll Domination - which hit the Top 10 in both the US and UK but split in 2010.

However, former member Kimberley Wyatt, has recently claimed the group is reforming at the end of 2018.