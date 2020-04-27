Nicole Scherzinger doesn't omit any foods from her diet because she knows it will make her crave them.

The 41-year-old singer insists strict eating regimes don't work for her because she just finds herself developing an even bigger appetite for the calorific treats she loves, she just makes sure she eats her favourite fattening foods in moderation.

She said: ''Don't deprive yourself of anything because eventually you'll crave it and then you might binge on it. Everything in moderation. For breakfast, I love eggs and toast and smoked salmon or bacon, or porridge. For lunch, I like some soup or sushi. And for dinner, anything from pasta to rice and meats and veggies, to sushi. In terms of snacks ... almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut and baby carrots.

''When I'm going to indulge, I love pizza ... I love Mexican with lots of cheese.''

Nicole is in super shape and she will often share fitness tips and the results of her workouts - which she has been doing with her boyfriend, former rugby player Thom Evans, whilst in lockdown for coronavirus - on her Instagram page.

The Pussycat Dolls star says variety is the key for excellent exercise results and also ensuring you are getting enough good quality sleep so you are recharged the next day.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, she said: ''Mixing everything up gives me the best results. In a typical workout, I would run on the treadmill for 20 minutes, and then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball and some yoga stretches.

''Stretching and hydrating are so important in making progress. And get lots of sleep. Sleep makes such a difference. And drink lots of water.''