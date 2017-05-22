Singer and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger’s rollercoaster relationship with singing contest The X Factor continues with fans still not 100 per cent sure if she will be taking up a seat on the panel.

Nicole, who is famous on the show for coining her own Scherzy-specific phrases including shamazing, appeared as a judge on series nine and ten and again in series 13 but her place has been less than certain for series 14, with super singer Mariah Carey’s name also in the frame.

Now the Don’t Cha hitmaker has spoken out about the rumours of her inclusion on the infamous panel.

Attending at the Billboard Music Awards in America over the weekend, the 38-year-old was asked if she would be taking up a seat on The X Factor.

Responding to the question, Nicole said: "I can’t confirm it, but I think so."

Nicole’s spot didn’t look certain as recent as last weekend with The Mirror reporting producers were in touch with Mariah to fill the last spot.

It seems Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne’s places are safe next to the man himself, Simon Cowell.

A show source said: "Last week things weren’t looking good and execs started to look elsewhere for a fourth judge because Nicole didn’t look like committing.

"But there’s been a real change over the weekend and Nicole met Simon - we’re 80% sure she’ll sign on now.

"There may be some clashes in her schedule due to other work, but if we can get these ironed out then she’ll be back on the show next year. Simon is keen to have Nicole back and wants everything signed off as soon as possible."

Nicole has won with two acts following her mentoring on the show - James Arthur in series nine and Matt Terry is series 13.