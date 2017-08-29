It’s that time of year again - summer is almost over and TV is letting everyone know the year is in slow decline to Christmas. Never is this more apparent than with BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s The X Factor and it seems the singing show judges are ready to provide viewers with their bits of annual juicy gossip.

Has Nicole Scherzinger been lying about her age?

This time it’s the turn of cheeky Irish judge Louis Walsh and he’s ready to spill the beans on former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and her age.

According to Louis, the 39-year-old American is older than she would have the public believe.

The pair are sitting on the panel of The X Factor’s 14th series which is due to air its first episode this weekend (Sat 2 Sept).

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger Planning Broadway Debut In Cats

The 65-year-old music spoke to Heat Magazine ahead of The X Factor’s opening episode and quipped: "Nobody knows what age she is."

Louis began to talk about the co-star he has worked on the show with since 2012 when asked how Nicole managed to stay looking so immaculate.

He said: "She's done all this from a very early age and she's done it all herself. She knows how to make the best of herself with make-up, hair and clothes."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger And Others Star In Charity Video Addressing Syrian Conflict

However, he soon turned on his friend and co-star, saying: "It's great that she can do all of it at her age", before adding: "Nobody knows what age she is, but she's older than she says she is!"

This year Nicole and Louis are returning to our screens as part of the same line up as last year with original judges, Sharon Osbourne and head judge, Simon Cowell.

Presenting favourite and all-round shoulder to cry on, Dermot O’Leary will also be back behind the main microphone as our countdown to Christmas show begins.