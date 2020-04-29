Nicole Kidman was a ''goner'' after her first date with Keith Urban.

The 'Bombshell' actress met the country singer at an industry event in 2005 and he later arranged to take her for a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle before ending their evening with a romantic picnic in the woods.

Nicole recalled: ''I was a goner - I mean, c'mon.''

The 52-year-old actress - who has two adult children from her marriage to Tom Cruise and Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, with Keith - loves how laid back and ''mellow'' her husband, also 52, is.

She gushed to WSJ. magazine: ''He's pretty much the flip side of neurotic.''

The Oscar-winning star is open to her daughters following in her footsteps as they always enjoy visiting her on set and even had cameo roles in her TV show 'Big Little Lies'.

She said: ''They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic.''

Nicole insists her family are her priority and she often favours supporting roles rather than leads to give her more time at home, and she'll reject projects if they don't work for her personal life.

She said: ''I'll pass on films. We have a system worked out to keep the family together.

''When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much.

''Literally -- it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardise us.''

Nicole also admitted she finds it hard to shake off some of her more emotional roles and they can take a ''toll'' on her.

She said: ''Certain things penetrate psychologically in a really deep way. There is just no getting around that, and I wish there was.

''I haven't been taught it. I have tried to learn it. I don't have the ability. It does take a toll on my health, and it takes a toll on my spirit.

''I'm always trying to dig in. The unfortunate part of it is that the feelings are intense.

''I wish I could be the kind of person that's like, eh.

''I have an unbelievably understanding husband and children - the little ones who are going like, 'Why are you looking like that, Mummy' [But] their ability to understand artistically is very deep already.''