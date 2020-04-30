Nicole Kidman admits some of her acting roles have ''penetrated psychologically in a really deep way''.
The 'Big Little Lies' has confessed some of her roles have had a really tough emotional pull on her and it has ''taken a toll'' on both her health and her spirit.
She said: ''Certain things penetrate psychologically in a really deep way. There is just no getting around that, and I wish there was. I haven't been taught it. I have tried to learn it. I don't have the ability. It does take a toll on my health, and it takes a toll on my spirit ... I'm always trying to dig in. The unfortunate part of it is that the feelings are intense. I wish I could be the kind of person that's like, eh. I have an unbelievably understanding husband and children - the little ones who are going like, 'Why are you looking like that, Mummy?' But their ability to understand artistically is very deep already.''
And the 52-year-old actress says her ''taste'' for roles is ''really out there'' and she has ''no idea what she is doing''.
She added: ''My taste is really out there. There's no sense. I'm a complete random nonconformist. People are like, 'What are you doing?' I'm like, 'I don't know what I'm doing.' I'll very much go on the record saying I have no idea what I'm doing.''
Nicole believes the phone call that changed her life is the one that came from Baz Luhrman to offer her a role in 'Moulin Rouge'.
Asked what phone call changed her life, she shared to the May issue of Wall Street Journal magazine: ''I remember Baz Luhrmann calling me and going, 'I want you to be the lead in my film playing Satine in Moulin Rouge.' That phone call can mean your whole destiny changes on a dime.''
