Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a ''system worked out'' to keep their family ''together''.

The 52-year-old actress and her country music star husband both have hectic careers, but have system in place to make sure they can successfully parent their two daughters - 11-year-old Sunday Rose and nine-year-old Margaret Faith - and enjoy time together in between their work commitments.

Nicole said: ''We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally - it will become imbalanced, and we will change it.

''We don't have the answers but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardise us.''

The 'Bombshell' star values the ''love'' of her family over her career, because she says her accomplishments ''don't matter'' if she doesn't have a support system around her.

Speaking to WSJ magazine, she added: ''When you get to the top, just remember there's nothing there. The only thing that really matters is love. No matter what your accomplishments are, it's incredibly lonely if you're not surrounded by some form of love.''

Meanwhile, Nicole - who also has adopted children Isabella, 27, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - previously revealed she considered retiring when she fell pregnant with her daughter Sunday, but is thankful she didn't make any rash decisions.

She said: ''I'm glad that when I got pregnant with Sunny, I didn't give everything up.

''Because I was like, 'That's it, I'm done now.'

''I was in that sort of pregnancy euphoria going, 'Yes this is it - I'm retiring.'

''My mom actually said, 'Don't do that. Just keep a little toe in the water.'

''I do wish I had more time.

''I have two little girls and I have a husband who I am deeply in love with - a cool guy and a good man - and we have a very strong family unit that requires an enormous amount of time.

''So, I don't have all the chances to go and support all the artistic endeavours I would love to do. I want my family and I want the balance.''