HBO's limited series 'Big Little Lies' - adapted from the book of the same name - proved to be an incredible success for the television network. Bringing a group of hugely different women together, one of which was played by Nicole Kidman, the show flipped the traditional murder mystery shows on their head and told a story like none we'd ever seen before.

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in HBO's 'Big Little Lies'

When the show came to its close, the mystery came full circle for everybody watching, with the characters we'd all grown extremely close to left to live with the consequences. Fans could only imagine what would happen to each of them; this was after all a limited series and a release only intended to last a single season.

That all changed following the series' large viewership. Talk immediately turned to a second season within the show's fan base, and it's something that those working on the show began to really think about and flit ideas around for.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour this weekend, Kidman said of season 2's status: "There's an abundance of ideas and if we can wrestle them into a script form, then yes. But right now, it's very up in the air unfortunately, but that's just what it is."

While the future of Kidman's role in that show is questionable, fans of hers can now see her in new BBC drama, 'Top of the Lake: China Girl'. Here she plays an academic, intelligent and incredibly infuriating adoptive mother to Mary; the real daughter of Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss).

She's fabulous in the role and serves a huge purpose in a relationship that will be relatable for many watching at home. The grey hair may be a little jarring when you first see it, but this is one of the best places Kidman has ever found herself on the small screen. Here, she's allowed to really dig deeply into her acting chops and prove why she's one of the biggest names in the business. We can't wait to see what's next.

We'll bring you more information on a second season of 'Big Little Lies' as and when we get it. 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' continues Thursdays on BBC2.