When somebody mentions comic book villains, the first name to come to mind for the majority of people is the Joker from DC. Always causing trouble for the Dark Knight himself, the Clown Prince of Crime is one of the most psychotic and violent troublemakers the pages of comic books have ever seen.

Nicolas Cage is a big fan of the comic book world

Played by a number of huge names in film and on the small screen, such as Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and most recently Jared Leto, the character has become one of the most talked about in cinematic history. Anybody stepping into the shoes of the Jester of Genocide will have their performances torn apart and reviewed every inch of the way.

Despite that, Nicolas Cage thinks he would have done a great job if he was ever given the opportunity to play the villain. Not only that, but his love for comic books have also seen him look into the world of Marvel's Doctor Doom; another villain he would have liked to explore on film.

Speaking with JoBlo, the actor said: "I mean, I think my comic book days are kind of... I’m onto other things, but I always thought I’d make a great Joker and I always thought that I would’ve been a good villain in one of the Marvel [movies] like Doctor Doom. But, Doctor Doom you have to wear that mask, but I thought the story leading up to Doctor Doom could’ve been interesting. At this point if I was to go back into the format it would probably have to be as a villain."

Though he has his reservations about making a return to a comic book film, plenty would be happy to see Cage play Joker. Unfortunately for those who would like to see him as the Big Bad, Leto looks set to continue on with the role in the DC Extended Universe, whilst Joaquin Phoenix looks more and more likely every day to take the leading role in Warner Bros. planned Joker origins film.

More: David Ayer Reveals Joker Footage Cut From 'Suicide Squad'

Right now, Cage is working on a number of other projects, voicing Superman in the upcoming 'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies' and returning to 'The Croods' for a sequel that's set for release in 2020. He's not somebody whose star is going to dim any time soon!