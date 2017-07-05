Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Nicola Roberts Pictures

Warner Music Group and GQ summer party - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 5th July 2017

Warner Music and GQ summer party - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 5th July 2017

Ivor Novello Awards 2017 - Red Carpet - London United Kingdom - Thursday 18th May 2017

2017 Ivor Novello Awards - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 18th May 2017

The Pride of Britain Awards - Carpet Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Monday 31st October 2016

The Pride of Britain Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Monday 31st October 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

'Magnum Doubles' Launch Party - Departures - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 20th April 2016

Celebrities attend Beyoncé Knowles x Topshop - Collection Launch Party at Topshop - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 13th April 2016

Beyonce Knowles x Topshop collection launch party - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 13th April 2016

Nicola Roberts seen at the Topshop launch - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 13th April 2016

JF London Launch Party - London United Kingdom - Monday 22nd February 2016

London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 - House of Holland - Outside Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Saturday 20th February 2016

Nicola Roberts at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...

The Pride of Britain Awards - Carpet Arrivals

Nicola Roberts at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...

Nicola Roberts at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...

The Pride of Britain Awards 2016

Nicola Roberts at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...

Nicola Roberts - Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini out and about in Mayfair to celebrate Nicola's birthday - London, United...

Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini out and about in Mayfair to celebrate Nicola's birthday

Nicola Roberts - Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini out and about in Mayfair to celebrate Nicola's birthday - London, United...

nicola roberts - Nicola Roberts Celebrates her 30th birthday with friends at hotel chantelle london - London, United Kingdom -...

Nicola Roberts Celebrates her 30th Birthday

nicola roberts - Nicola Roberts Celebrates her 30th birthday with friends at hotel chantelle london - London, United Kingdom -...

Nicola Roberts and Charlie Fennell - Nicola Roberts and boyfriend, Charlie Fennell leave the luxurious yacht 'Diamonds are Forever' to...

Nicola Roberts and boyfriend leave a yacht to attend amfAR

Nicola Roberts and Charlie Fennell - Nicola Roberts and boyfriend, Charlie Fennell leave the luxurious yacht 'Diamonds are Forever' to...

Nicola Roberts and Girls Aloud - Girls Aloud performing live penultimate night of their 'Ten: The Hits Tour' at Nottingham...

Girls Aloud performing live penultimate night of their 'Ten: The Hits Tour'

Nicola Roberts and Girls Aloud - Girls Aloud performing live penultimate night of their 'Ten: The Hits Tour' at Nottingham...

Nicola Roberts performing live at the Manchester City Centre Christmas lights switch on. Manchester, England - 10.11.11

Nicola Roberts performing live at the Manchester City Centre Christmas lights switch on. Manchester, England - 10.11.11

Nicola Roberts leaving the Stylist Picks launch party at Home House London, England - 19.09.11

Nicola Roberts leaving the Stylist Picks launch party at Home House London, England - 19.09.11

Nicola Roberts London Fashion Week A/W 2011 - Mulberry show, held at Claridges Hotel - Departures London, England - 20.02.11

Nicola Roberts London Fashion Week A/W 2011 - Mulberry show, held at Claridges Hotel - Departures London, England - 20.02.11

Nicola Roberts arriving at the X Factor studios London, England - 10.12.10

Nicola Roberts arriving at the X Factor studios London, England - 10.12.10

Nicola Roberts from pop group Girls Aloud arrives back at her hotel, having been to a concert nearby. She immediately...

Nicola Roberts from pop group Girls Aloud arrives back at her hotel, having been to a concert nearby. She immediately...

Nicola Roberts, from pop group Girls Aloud, leaving Nobu Berkeley restaurant at midnight. London, England - 20.03.08

Nicola Roberts, from pop group Girls Aloud, leaving Nobu Berkeley restaurant at midnight. London, England - 20.03.08

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.