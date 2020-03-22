Nicola McLean had an ''out of body experience'' during an anxiety attack.

The 38-year-old former glamour model - who has sons Rocky, 13, and Striker, nine, with husband Tom Williams - admitted her condition is ''through the roof'' and she relies on medication and the support of her spouse to help her stay calm.

She said: ''My anxiety is through the roof. Some nights I'm on the floor shuffling because anxiety gives me itchy feet.

''Tom keeps me calm.

''I've tried therapy but now I just take prescribed pills to help stop my palpitations.

''Once my anxiety got so bad I had an out-of-body experience.

''I could actually see myself sitting in the corner of the room and it was like I was watching myself. It was horrific.''

One of the triggers for Nicola's anxiety is her ''online stalker''.

She explained: ''Having an online stalker for the past five years has been hard.

''I can get up to 70 posts a day from her. I'll block her Instagram and Twitter and then she'll make up new accounts.

''The police said she was low risk because she's never turned up at the house but she could have.''

Nicola has come off Twitter because of the level of trolling she's received.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I've deleted Twitter. I'm a regular panellist on 'Jeremy Vine' and love a debate but I'd come off and be called ugly, a s**g and dumb.

''It's always from middle-aged women.

''I'd say to my manager, 'I'm not eating for a week because someone on Twitter called me fat.' Social media is like self-harming.''

The blonde beauty has previously spoken about her struggles with eating disorders and though she insisted she is ''okay'' now, her relationship with food is still ''erratic''.

She said: ''I'll always have eating problems but I'm OK now.

''I'd much rather be smaller than I am.

''I have body dysmorphia, so I'm still erratic with food.

''Some days I will eat everything in the kitchen and other days I won't eat anything.''