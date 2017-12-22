Christmas has come early for Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild, who welcomed daughter Teddy Marilyn Rothschild on Wednesday, December 20.

The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony in London in July 2015, are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Lily-Grace.

Nicky Hilton has welcomed her second daughter, Teddy Marilyn Rothschild

Nicky announced the happy news on Twitter, Friday writing: “Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season.”

According to People, Nicky welcomed her daughter in New York City and her family, including sister Paris, few in from California for the birth. A source told the magazine that the new parents are “so thrilled to give Lily-Grace a baby sister.”

Teddy’s name is a tribute to Nicky and Paris’s grandmother Marilyn June Hawley, who was married to Barron Hilton from 1947 until her death in 2004 at age 76. The couple had eight children together, including Nicky’s father Richard.

In September Nicky spoke to US Weekly about her second pregnancy, revealing she wouldn't be finding out the baby’s gender until the birth,

“You know what? I would be happy with either but I love having a sister,” Nicky said.” With a sister, you have a best friend for life. But a boy would be really cute, too. I’m thrilled with whatever.”

In November Paris threw Nicky a lavish baby shower at their mother Katy Hilton‘s mansion in Bel Air, California, where pink and blue cakes were served. At the time Nicky told People that she and James had decorated the nursery “all neutral” in preparation for a baby boy or girl.