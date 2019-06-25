Artist:
Song title: Megatron
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Fresh off the back of the European leg of her Nicki Wrld Tour, Nicki Minaj unveils a brand new single entitled 'Megatron' alongside a provocative video. It's her first lead artist release since her last album 'Queen', and is the lead single from her next full-length effort.

