Artist:
Song title: Hard White
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Ahead of her co-headling tour with Juice Wrld, The Nicki Wrld Tour, which kicks off this month in Europe, Nicki Minaj drops the video for 'Hard White'; a song taken from 2018's 'Queen'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Nicki Minaj - Hard White Video

Nicki Minaj - Good Form ft....

Ariana Grande - The Light Is...

Nicki Minaj - Barbie Tingz Lyric...

Lil Uzi Vert - The Way...

Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft....

Barbershop 3: The Next Cut

Nicki Minaj - The Night Is...

Robin Thicke - Back Together Ft....

Robin Thicke - Back Together ft....