Artist:
Song title: Barbie Tingz
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Nicki Minaj has unveiled a plastic fantastic lyric video for her newest song 'Barbie Tingz'. While we don't know much about her forthcoming album project, we expect there will be a lot more where this came from.

Produced by Chevy Music, the song is an ode to one of the rapper's alter-egos Harajuku Barbie who is all about all things pink and girly. That doesn't mean that 'Barbie Tingz' isn't her usual bad-ass diatribe.

At the same time as 'Barbi Tingz', she dropped the song 'Chun-Li' and both are set to appear on her forthcoming album, the details of which are yet to be announced. It will be the follow-up to her 2014 album 'The Pinkprint', though since then she has featured on plenty of other musical projects.

In fact, last year she worked with the likes of Major Lazer, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, DNCE, Katy Perry, Fergie, Lil Uzi Vert and many more.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Nicki Minaj - Barbie Tingz Lyric...

Lil Uzi Vert - The Way...

Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft....

Barbershop 3: The Next Cut

Nicki Minaj - The Night Is...

Robin Thicke - Back Together Ft....

Robin Thicke - Back Together ft....

Nicki Minaj - The Night Is...

Nicki Minaj - The Night Is...

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Nicki Minaj &...