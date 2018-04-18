Nicki Minaj has unveiled a plastic fantastic lyric video for her newest song 'Barbie Tingz'. While we don't know much about her forthcoming album project, we expect there will be a lot more where this came from.
Produced by Chevy Music, the song is an ode to one of the rapper's alter-egos Harajuku Barbie who is all about all things pink and girly. That doesn't mean that 'Barbie Tingz' isn't her usual bad-ass diatribe.
At the same time as 'Barbi Tingz', she dropped the song 'Chun-Li' and both are set to appear on her forthcoming album, the details of which are yet to be announced. It will be the follow-up to her 2014 album 'The Pinkprint', though since then she has featured on plenty of other musical projects.
In fact, last year she worked with the likes of Major Lazer, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, DNCE, Katy Perry, Fergie, Lil Uzi Vert and many more.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...