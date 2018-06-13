Nicki Minaj has announced the first set of UK and Ireland dates for her forthcoming co-headlining tour with Future. The pair will perform across the nation on their NickiHndrxx Tour from Spring next year, with tickets set to go on sale this week. Nicki also has two brand new songs from 'Queen'.

Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV VMAs

They'll kick off the UK dates on March 11th 2019 at London's O2 Arena, and will go on to play at the Birmingham Arena, Dublin's 3Arena, Glasgow's SSE Hydro and finally Manchester Arena on March 18th in between a handful of other European dates.

Nicki is about to drop a new single from her upcoming fourth studio album 'Queen', which is set for release later this summer. She has teamed up with Ariana Grande on 'Bed' which hits tomorrow (June 14th), the follow-up to previous singles 'Barbie Tingz' and 'Chun Li'. They have also collaborated on Ariana's song 'The Light Is Coming' from her own forthcoming album 'Sweetener'.

Along with that, Nicki has a brand new promotional single featuring Lil Wayne; 'Rich Sex' dropped on Monday, premiering on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show. Funnily enough, whether through coincidence or not, her touring partner Future also has a song called 'Rich Sex' which he released in 2015 for his third studio album 'DS2'.

The first date on Nicki and Future's NickiHndrxx Tour is at Baltimore's Royal Farms Arena on September 21st, and the North American leg will conclude on November 24th at Las Vegas' MGM Grand. On February 21st they'll begin the European leg with a show at Germany's Kleine Olympiahalle MÜnchen.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale on Friday (June 15th 2018). Meanwhile, 'Queen' will be released on August 10th via Young Money, Cash Money and Republic Records having been put back from the original release date of this Friday.

UK Tour Dates:

March 11 - London, The O2

March 14 - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

March 15 - Dublin, 3Arena

March 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 18 - Manchester, Manchester Arena