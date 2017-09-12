Nicki Minaj says her new album is ''so f***ing good''.

The 34-year-old rap star is poised to release her much-anticipated follow up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' and Nicki has told her legion of fans to expect something that's worth waiting for.

Speaking to fans following a show at New York Fashion Week, Nick said, according to XXL: ''I love you and I adore you. Oh, the album. Oh my God! The album is so f***ing good!''

Back in June, Nicki revealed she was determined to make a ''classic hip-hop album''.

The rapper also claimed her new release would be her best record to date.

She explained: ''I know it's going to be my best body of work and I always love to be in real time, see my fans reacting to something. That's what I'm looking forward to now.''

Nicki remained tight-lipped about the album's release date, while she also revealed the record would serve as a thank you to the people who have supported her career through the years.

She explained: ''Obviously, I'm not telling them when my album is coming out, but I know that it's gonna be amazing because I want to thank the people who've rocked with me for all of these years.''

Nicki's most recent album, 'The Pinkprint', features a host of hit singles, including 'Pills n Potions' and 'Anaconda', the video to which ranks among the most watched music videos of all time.