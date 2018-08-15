Rapper Queen Nicki Minaj has become embroiled in a Twitter spat with her ex-boyfriend during which he accused her of stabbing him in a domestic abuse incident. Safaree Samuels - who the star dated for 14 years - referenced an incident where he claims she "cut" him and he "almost died".

Writing on Twitter, fellow rapper Samuels wrote: "Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher.

"I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it’s time to dip."

He isn’t pressing charges over the alleged incident, adding: "You know what I still don’t have no hate for you cuz I’m happy in my own mind now."

Minaj responded on Twitter - despite the fact she has recently been criticised for sending verbally abusive Twitter messages to a woman who criticised her music.

She accused Samuels of lying, though didn’t specifically address the domestic violence allegation.

The award-winning artist wrote: "U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about.

"God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left!"

The rapper, whose newly released fourth album Queen could top the US charts this week, had previously accused Samuels of stealing her credit cards and of paying for prostitutes during their relationship, in an interview with radio station Hot 97.

Samuels denied both accusations on Twitter.

She also said Samuels wrongly claimed he had written some of Minaj’s material, saying: "You don’t know the fucked up shit he did to me. It don’t give you a right to lie about someone’s craft just because you know that they’re a woman and people will believe you."

Samuels responded on Twitter, saying: "How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore."

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj, is one of the most successful rappers in the US, and holds the record for the most Hot 100 chart hits by a solo female artist, with 93 appearances.