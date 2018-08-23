Nicki Minaj has been forced to clarify that she has postponed her upcoming North American tour with Future, as opposed to an outright cancellation that initial reports of the move had mistakenly phrased it.

In support of her brand new album Queen, the ‘NickiHndrxx’ tour was due to open with its North American leg on September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland. However, Live Nation announced on Wednesday (August 22nd), with a month to go, that she was delaying the North American section until May 2019 in order to work on production elements.

The 35 year old took to Instagram, however, to express her unhappiness at some of the original reports of the move, which suggested that she was pulling the North American leg altogether and that it was because of poor ticket sales.

“I haven’t CANCELLED anything,” Minaj wrote. “I reversed the order of the US & EUROPEAN LEGS of my tour. This is for obvious reasons to anyone with a brain… My album was originally going to drop in June which would’ve given me three months of tour rehearsal. However, I was still writing and recording up to last week… I can’t rehearse 4 WEEKS for a tour I originally planned on rehearsing 3 months for. I give my fans QUALITY. I write and co-produce my own music. Therefore, I can’t rehearse while I’m WRITING & RECORDING my album.”

She hasn’t yet confirmed the precise dates of the re-arranged tour of North America. The European leg of the jaunt is to end on March 28th 2019, and in all the whole affair will last for 50 shows.

Minaj has been calling out a number of targets, including streaming services and fellow rapper Travis Scott, after Queen, her first album in four years, lost out to Scott’s Astroworld in the race for the number one spot in the Billboard 200 last week.

“I put my blood sweat and tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have [his girlfriend] Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [her daughter] Stormi,” she tweeted after her record lost out by 20,000 album-equivalent units. “I’m actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries.”

