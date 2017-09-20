Nicki Minaj has promised her new music will be ''a billion times more epic'' than 'Anaconda'.

The 34-year-old singer has been hard at work on the follow-up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' and told fans the next ''era'' of her career will be the most ''impactful'' to date.

Speaking to Dazed, she said: ''This era will be a billion times more epic than anything 'Anaconda' could have delivered. I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet.''

While Nicki is certainly very confident in the upcoming record, it could be a while before fans can have their say because she admitted work on the new album isn't done yet, and she is deliberately making sure to take her time creatively, rather than rushing out her highly anticipated fourth LP.

She added: ''I'm not rushing the album because it means so much to me. I have to release a classic at this point... I can't say if I'm 50 percent, 80 percent or 10 percent done, because I don't know.

''Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don't like anything I've done in the last six months. Or, tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There's so much beauty in not knowing.''

On the subject of collaborations, Nicki is keeping things under wraps - but she has revealed she will be working with 'Danny Glover' rapper Young Thug in the near future.

The 'Monster' hitmaker explained the record is one she's making for her ''core fans'', and hinted while her orange-haired alter ego Roman could potentially make an appearance, she wouldn't be forcing anything.

She said: ''If Roman is needed, then Roman will be there. I'm not going to do anything that feels forced. I'm doing this for my core fans.''