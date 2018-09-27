It seems a new celebrity power couple has come to light as Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton seem to confirm their relationship with a series of shots from their recent vacation to the United Arab Emirates. They were getting pretty cosy as they coasted through the desert together.

Nicki Minaj at the MTV VMAs

The 35-year-old 'Barbie Tingz' singer recently posted some snaps of the pair of them on Instagram enjoying a quad bike ride through the desert in Abu Dabi, Nicki rocking a skintight Versace racer bodysuit.

'Caribbean tingz what I on', she captioned one post, uploaded yesterday (September 26th 2018) with Trinidad & Tobago and Grenada flags side by side as a nod to their heritage. 'Me and Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on.'

The Formula One driver also posted a shot, showing more clearly the pair sharing a quad with a romantically low sun about to set behind the sand dunes in the background.

The pictures come after they were spotted at a Tommy X Lewis launch party together during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, celebrating his new fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger. Plus, fans noted a bit of flirting going down on Instagram when she posted a shot of herself in a racy red thong. Lewis 'liked' the post, and Nicki responded to his attention with an: 'Oh hey.'

More proof that they're an item comes with the fact that Nicki herself said she had a new man in her life on 'The Ellen Show', as cagily as she admitted it.

More: Nicki Minaj postpones her upcoming tour

Lewis previously dated 'The X Factor' judge Nicole Scherzinger on and off for eight years and has been linked to model Winnie Harlow, while Nicki separated from her boyfriend of two years Meek Mill in January last year. She was also with rapper Safaree Samuels for fourteen years before that.