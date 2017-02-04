Nicki Minaj has some beef with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti and she’s got plenty of back up.

The rapper called out Zanotti on social media, Friday, claiming he wouldn't take her calls despite naming a range of sneakers after her. Minaj then encouraged her fans to help her get the designer’s attention, causing the hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood to trend worldwide.

Minaj began on Instagram by posting a screenshot of sneakers the designer had named ‘Nicki’ and writing: “Dear @giuseppezanottidesign #RunMeMyCHECK your PR must've fell & bumped their head when they told my agency they weren't discussing anything with us. I'm giving you 24 hours. #GiuseppeWhatsGood 23 pairs of sneakers in my collection & they won't take a call?”

The ‘Anaconda’ singer then further explained the situation in a series of tweets, writing: "I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo.

“Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. Just go on Google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my n**?

"#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated,” she continued. “Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn.”

On twitter Nicki’s fans rallied and soon the hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood was trending worldwide. The hashtag was is a reference to the infamous moment at the the 2015 MTV VMAs when Minaj asked Miley Cyrus “what’s good”, after she had criticised the rapper in a New York Times interview.

“Women are always shamed by other when speaking up in the work place. That's why women cont. to earn less. Jada spoke up & Oscars madeAchange,” Minaj added hours later.

“Scarlett spoke on her pay vs. her male co-stars & was shamed by other women as well. WakeUp! This is our work place! Just like u have yours! This isn't a sneaker. Zanotti spoke to me on the first sneaker. But 23 pairs of sneakers later & u still don't wanna break bread?!?! yikes.”

Minaj then ended by calling on the designer to donate to St. Jude's Children's hospital on her behalf, saying she would match his donation up to half a million dollars. Zanotti is yet to publicly respond to Minaj, however on Friday the designer removed all the sneakers named Nicki off his site, to which the rapper responded: “Well that's a start. Guess they taking calls now... “