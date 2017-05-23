For the second name in her career, Nicki Minaj has name-dropped everyone's favourite talk-show host Ellen Degeneres in her new song 'No Frauds'. Now the latter wants to know what that was all about and it seems the rapper is just 'obsessed' with being on her show.

Nicki Minaj at the 2017 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj dropped her new single 'No Frauds' featuring Lil Wayne and Drake earlier this year, and it includes the rather ambiguous line: 'I am the generous queen! Ask Ms. Ellen' which, phonetically, can also read 'I am Degeneres queen! Ask Ms. Ellen'. It seems Nicki was only too eager to explain what that line actually meant.

'I wanna clarify, Ellen, because a lot of people make this mistake', she said on 'The Ellen Show' following her appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. 'I'm not saying 'I am the DeGeneres queen' because that would make absolutely no sense. I'm saying 'I'm the generous queen', but because your name is DeGeneres it's a play on words, it's a play on the sound of the word - 'the' and 'de'. Duh!'

Ellen went on to remind her that she also mentioned her in the song 'Come On A Cone' from her second album 'Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded'. The line in question being: 'When you see me on Ellen, just admit that I'm winnin''.

'I'm obsessed with you, you don't have to let everyone know on national TV', Nicki joked. Plus, she even gave Ellen some valuable advice about getting into the 'rap game', by suggesting that she should start a beef with Oprah Winfrey.

'Somebody bring me my phone, I'm gonna text her that we're in a feud', said Ellen. We'd love to see how this turns out, though it probably won't come up to the Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma situation which seems to have fizzled out by now.