After a great deal of speculation over the last few weeks, Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she is now single, having broken up with Meek Mill, her rapper boyfriend of nearly two years.

Rumours that the music power couple had split up started at the end of December when 29 year old Meek – real name Robert Rihmeek Williams – briefly deleted his Instagram account and Nicki posted a series of cryptic tweets hinting that their relationship had ended.

Finally, the 34 year old ‘Anaconda’ star revealed that she had split from him in a tweet posted on Thursday (January 5th).

Nicki Minaj is now single

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” the message read. She also shared a few Instagram messages in recent weeks that suggested she might be about to start anew in some aspect of her life.

“Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth,” one post read, while another showing a new pair of shoes included: “Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u.”

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:24am PST

Back in April, she said that, despite the couple of rings on her wedding finger, she and Meek weren’t looking to rush into anything.

“I’m not engaged yet,” Minaj told Nylon magazine back then. “He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I’m always trying to stop him, like, ‘Nope! I ain’t got that third ring yet!’”

“We’re just taking it one step at a time. And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby.”

