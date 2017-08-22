Nicki Minaj has gone back on her word as the video for Yo Gotti's 'Rake It Up' is unveiled, featuring Blac Chyna and some very beautiful sports cars. It comes just days after the rapper insisted that they wouldn't be releasing a video after all.

Nicki Minaj snapped at the Met Gala

Nicki Minaj and 29-year-old former stripper Blac Chyna drag race through the streets of Miami in ultra-scanty latex outfits and ankle-breaker heels in their pink and red respective sports cars for the new video, which is available exclusively on Tidal.

It certainly contradicts Nicki's claims on social media last week. 'We decided to not put the 'Rake It Up' video out anymore so that [people] can stop twerking and start reading', she told her Twitter followers. 'Let's change our world one book [at] a time.'

data-lang="en"> 12PM EST tomorrow tomorrow I luv ya tomorrow...you're only a day aaaaway #RakeItUpVideo @yogottikom pic.twitter.com/g68zdLfgEV — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2017

The track is Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It's latest single, which reached number 8 on the US Rap chart and features on their collaborative new mixtape 'Gotti Made-It', released in June via Collective Music Group, Roc Nation and Epic Records. It comes only months after the former's 'White Friday (CM9)' mixtape which came out in December.

'Rake It Up' was released at the same time as the new mixtape, and heavily samples the track 'Freaky Tales' by Too Short. It marks the first time Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj have worked together after '5 Star (Remix)', 'Coca Coca' and 'Down in the DM (Remix)'.

The video is also the second time Nicki and Blac Chyna have worked together professionally, with the latter having been Nicki's body double on the video for Kanye West's 2010 song 'Monster'.

More: Nicki Minaj gets hilariously confused by Snapchat

Meanwhile, Nicki has also been releasing new music recently, despite not having revealed any details on a forthcoming album. This year she has dropped 'Make Love' with Gucci Mane, 'Changed It' with Lil Wayne, 'No Frauds' with Drake and Lil Wayne and 'Regret in Your Tears'.