Nicki Minaj features on an alternative version of BTS' song 'Idol'.

The popular K-pop group's record label, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed hours before the album 'Love Yourself: Answer' is released that the 'Chun-Li' rapper will appear on the track which is available via digital download from 10am today (24.08.18).

Announcing the surprise song, the label announced in a tweet: ''Nicki Minaj will be featuring on IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj), the last track of BTS's upcoming repackage album Love Yourself: Answer, which will be released today at 6 p.m. KST. 'The song is not included in the physical copy of the album as it will be a special digital track. Nicki Minaj's signature rapping style is set to reimagine BTS's new title track IDOL in an interesting way (sic)''

However, the album version of the track will not feature the 35-year-old star's vocals.

Rumours of the feature came about after one of BTS's fans, whose fandom are known as their ARMY, Shazamed a teaser for the song and discovered Nicki featured on it.

'Answer' is the final instalment of BTS' 'Love Yourself' album trilogy, which follows 'Face Yourself' and 'Love Yourself: Tear'

The repackaged album, which received 1.5 million pre-orders in less than two weeks in Korea alone, features seven tracks; 'Trivia: Just Dance', 'Trivia: Love', 'Trivia: Seesaw', 'Epiphany', 'I'm Fine', 'IDOL', and 'Answer : Love Myself.'

The South Korean phenomenon is comprised of band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

'Love Yourself: Answer' is out now.