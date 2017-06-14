The latest studio album from Nickelback is due out this week entitled 'Feed The Machine', with a new video for their single 'Song On Fire' also released ahead of a series of North American summer tour dates. The album comes three years after their previous record.

Nickelback performs live

'Feed The Machine' is Nickelback's ninth studio album. Co-produced by Chris Baseford, it follows 2014's 'No Fixed Address' which became their first album in sixteen years not to top the Canadian charts, but instead peaked at number two. The band have also just dropped a new video for their song 'Song On Fire' - the second single from the album.

Directed by Nigel Dick and produced by David Angelski, the video sees a man running after a beautiful woman through a forest who, for some reason, keeps evading him. Then the woman appears to wake up in a hospital bed surrounded by relieved family members, including the man who is clearly her partner. The clip starred small-time actors Kathryn Masters, Ben Dextraze, Bentley Hixon, Raven Sto, Monica Bowman, Len Harvey and Paul Kular.

The first single from the album was the title track, which they released on February 1st with a post-apocalyptic robot video coming the following April. The latest single from the album is track four 'Must Be Nice', which dropped on June 1st.

Nickelback will be on tour from June 23rd 2017, beginning at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. They'll also perform in Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, Cincinnati, Portland, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, wrapping up the tour dates at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on October 1st. North Carolina band Daughtry, Missouri rockerse Shaman's Harvest and Illinois group Cheap Trick have been named as supporting acts on the tour.

'Feed The Machine' will be released on June 16th 2017 through the BMG label.