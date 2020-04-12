'Parks and Recreation' star Nick Offerman is open to starring in a Marvel movie - if Taika Waititi is attached to the project.
The 49-year-old actor - who is best-known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' - has revealed he'd relish the opportunity to work with the award-winning filmmaker, who helmed 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
Speaking to Men's Health magazine, Nick shared: ''I think there are those big franchises - Marvel or 'Star Wars' or whatever - I think those all hold within them examples of wonderful, great creativity, and also examples of less good material.
''Depending on what they brought to me, and where I was, and what I had available? If Taika Waititi's name is involved, then I will come running.''
Meanwhile, Taika recently teased new details about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
The new movie will take place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', and Waititi admitted he's already written five drafts for the film.
Speaking during an Instagram Live, Taika explained the premise of the new movie.
He said: ''It's like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing.''
Taika, 44, also spoke about his own alien character Korg, and revealed viewers will learn more about Korg's Kronan alien race.
Asked whether the character will be getting a love interest, he replied: ''Korg was deeply in love and lost that love along the line ... He doesn't feel brave enough to find love again.''
