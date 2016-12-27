Singer Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Phoenix Robert Lachey on Christmas Eve.

The happy couple announced the news on Monday, sharing a super-cute photo baby Phoenix’s little hand holding Vanessa’s fingers on Instagram.

A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:15am PST

“It's a very Merry Christmas indeed!” Vanessa wrote. “We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5."

Phoenix joins the Lachey’s two older children, four-year-old son Camden John and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, who turns two in January.

Nick and Vanessa announced they were expecting their third child in September, by sharing a family snap front of their new home, with Vanessa cradling her baby bump. “We got a new crib! Now we need a new CRIB!” the pic was captioned. “Newest Lachey arriving Spring 2017.”

Then on Thanksgiving, the couple revealed their newest arrival would be a baby boy, with a super-sweet video of big brother Camden announcing the news to his dad by handing him a big blue balloon.

“I have so much to be Thankful for this year... especially our littlest Lachey,” Vanessa captioned the video.

“When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news! Now I'm sharing it with you! I am so very Thankful and Grateful for this family of mine! And Thankful for YOU! All your Love & support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!”